A businessman, Mr Wahab Lukmon, on Thursday prayed an Egbe-Idumu Customary Court to grant the request of his wife, Olabisi, for divorce because she wants him dead.
Olabisi had sought the dissolution of their marriage, accusing Lukmon of not taking care of her children. Testifying in court, …
Read more via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com – https://ift.tt/2Y2qpEl
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Olabisi had sought the dissolution of their marriage, accusing Lukmon of not taking care of her children. Testifying in court, …
Read more via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com – https://ift.tt/2Y2qpEl
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[47]