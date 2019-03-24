American Airlines on Sunday said it will extend flight cancellation through April 24 because of the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX after two fatal crashes since October.
American, the largest U.S. carrier, said it is cancelling about 90 flights a day, NAN reports. American is the …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2HCeRin
Get More Nigeria Metro News
American, the largest U.S. carrier, said it is cancelling about 90 flights a day, NAN reports. American is the …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2HCeRin
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[90]