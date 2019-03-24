Metro Ethiopian Airline: US extends cancellation of Boeing 737 Max – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
American Airlines on Sunday said it will extend flight cancellation through April 24 because of the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX after two fatal crashes since October.

American, the largest U.S. carrier, said it is cancelling about 90 flights a day, NAN reports. American is the …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2HCeRin

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[90]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top