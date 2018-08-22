Ethiopian Airlines is teaming up with four African airlines and has inked a deal to set up a fifth, the company’s chief executive told AFP, as it continues its expansion on the continent.
The group’s CEO Tewolde Gebremariam told AFP Tuesday …
Read more via The Independent Uganda: – https://ift.tt/2NeO8ra
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The group’s CEO Tewolde Gebremariam told AFP Tuesday …
Read more via The Independent Uganda: – https://ift.tt/2NeO8ra
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[88]