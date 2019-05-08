Ethiopia’s clothes factory workers, producing items for top fashion brands including Guess, H&M and Calvin Klein, are the worst paid in the world, earning only $26 (23 euros) a month, a report said Tuesday.
As Ethiopia seeks to become the continent’s leading manufacturing hub, it has sold …
Read more via Daily MonitorHome – http://bit.ly/2J5ws2Z
Get more World News
As Ethiopia seeks to become the continent’s leading manufacturing hub, it has sold …
Read more via Daily MonitorHome – http://bit.ly/2J5ws2Z
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]