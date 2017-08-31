Ethiopian Airlines, owned by the Ethiopian government has made a bid to the Nigerian government to take over Nigeria's biggest airline, Arik. Esayas WoldeMariam, Ethiopian’s managing director of international services, told CNN that the airline had made an offer, and was just waiting for the response of the government. “We have outlined our terms and conditions to the Nigerian government and we are waiting to see if they agree. We are capable and desirous of handling the airline,” she said. WoldeMariam did not specify details of the offer, but added that he expects to face competition for Arik from international airlines. Recall that in February 2017, The federal government took over Arik Air due to the company’s huge debt profile, range to N300 billion. The government immediately dissolved the airline’s management team, and appointed Capt. Roy Ukpebo Ilegbodu, to manage the troubled airline, under the receivership of Mr. Oluseye Opasanya, SAN,