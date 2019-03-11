Metro Ethiopian plane disaster: Buhari condoles with families of affected Nigerians – P.M. News

#1
Muhammadu Buhari President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with families of the two Nigerians, Amb. Abiodun Bashua and Prof. Pius Adesanmi, who lost their lives in the Ethiopian Airlines plane that crashed on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bashua and Adesanmi were among the 149 …



Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2Hr3xoh

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[74]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top