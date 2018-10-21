Politics Ethnicity bane of Nigeria’s cohesion, development – Momoh – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

#1
The Chief Executive Officer of Channels Television, Mr. John Momoh, has identified ethnicity as the greatest impediment facing the country’s cohesion and transformation, saying that has prevented quality leaders, to emerge in Nigeria.....



Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2S3C7b7

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[45]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top