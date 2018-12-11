The European Union (EU) Ambassador to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Ketil Karlson, has advocated an end to gender-based violence in Nigeria.
He urged relevant stakeholders and authorities to engage in aggressive campaign and measures to put a stop to the menace, stressing that it was committed....
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2EbnCNX
Get More Nigeria Political News
He urged relevant stakeholders and authorities to engage in aggressive campaign and measures to put a stop to the menace, stressing that it was committed....
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2EbnCNX
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[62]