The European Union (EU) has decried the violence that greeted the by-election into the Port Harcourt 3 constituency seat in the Rivers State House of Assembly held on August 18, 2018.
Head of the EU Delegation in Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Ambassador …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2PLgewf
Get more World News
Head of the EU Delegation in Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Ambassador …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2PLgewf
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[3]