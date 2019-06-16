Abuja – The European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) in Nigeria on Saturday said that it knew nothing about the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) server that was allegedly used to transmit results of the 2019 general elections.
A voter uses a smartphone to photograph his details …
Read more via Vanguard News – http://bit.ly/2WGKieB
Get More Nigeria Political News
A voter uses a smartphone to photograph his details …
Read more via Vanguard News – http://bit.ly/2WGKieB
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[55]