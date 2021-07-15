  • FOR SALE: One bedroom executive flat, Lagos, Nigeria | Get details]

World EU opens to Ukraine travellers, restricts travel from Rwanda and Thailand – The Guardian Nigeria News


EU opens to Ukraine travellers, restricts travel from Rwanda and Thailand | The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigeria and World News

European Union member states on Thursday agreed to add Ukraine to a list of countries from which travellers can enter the European Union during the coronavirus pandemic, while Rwanda and Thailand were removed. The EU’s eastern neighbour joins a “green list” of only around 20 countries, which...
