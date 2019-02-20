Politics Eunice Atuejide drops out of 2019 presidential race, endorses ‘imperfect’ Atiku to win – Pulse Nigeria

#1
The presidential candidate of the National Interest Party (NIP), Eunice Atuejide, has dropped out of the 2019 presidential race to support the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar. In a statement issued on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, the 39-year-old lawyer said she’s learned …



Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2TWLvh7
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[100]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top