Germany’s Nico Schulz sealed a thrilling 3-2 win over the Netherlands in a rip-roaring Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday.
A revamped, new-look Germany raced into a 2-0 lead in Amsterdam with thrilling strikes from Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry but the hosts struck back with a second half header …
