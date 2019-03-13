Sports Europa League: Emery speaks on starting Lacazette, Aubameyang together against Rennes – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Arsenal manager, Unai Emery, has refused to guarantee that Alexandre Lacazette, will start against Rennes tomorrow.

Lacazette was sent off in the first leg of the Gunners’ last 32 match against BATE Borisov and subsequently missed the 3-1 defeat in France last week...



read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2XPZkR3

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[35]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top