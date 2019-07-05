JustForex Trading - Start Now

Sports Europa League group stage: Man Utd paired with Astana, Arsenal face Frankfurt & draw in full - Goal.com

The Red Devils face a daunting trip to Kazakhstan while the Gunners will take on last season's beaten semi-finalists during the opening round
Manchester United face trips to Kazakhstan and Serbia in the Europa Leaguegroup stages after being drawn against Astana and Partizan while Arsenal will take on last season's semi-finalists Eintracht Frankfurt following the draw in Monaco.
