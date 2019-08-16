A self-acclaimed evangelist, Mr Akinjide Durojaiye, was on Thursday beaten to a pulp for allegedly stealing two new Tecno mobile phones from a shop within the Femi Johnson Building in the Dugbe area of Ibadan, Oyo State.
The 49-year-old man, who claimed to be an …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2N68RjS
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The 49-year-old man, who claimed to be an …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2N68RjS
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[58]