Featured Thread #1
A lawyer, Mr. Olanrewaju Ajanaku, representing the alleged kidnap kingpin, Chikwudumeme Onwiamadike alias Evans, yesterday skipped proceedings at an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos, over unpaid legal fees by his client.
Ajanaku, who has failed to appear in court to defend his client for the …
Read More Here
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Ajanaku, who has failed to appear in court to defend his client for the …
Read More Here
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[2]