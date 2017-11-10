Submit Post Advertise

Metro Evans, Others Must Face Trial – Court Rules

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Nov 10, 2017 at 12:03 PM.

    Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Lagos State High Court Igbosere Friday morning ruled that the suspected kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike alias Evans and others have case to answer on two separate charges filed against them by the Lagos State Government, DailySun reports.

    The two separate charges are on kidnap, procession of firearms, murder and attempted murder.

    Evans had on October 23, rebuffed attempt by the state government to arraigns him and others, on the ground that the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the charges.

    Inability of the court then to take Evans’ plea and others defendants, made Justice Taiwo to adjourn the trial till Friday to hear the applications filed by Evans, challenging the court’s jurisdiction to try him.

    The plea of the defendants have been taken. However, Evans and his co- defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge

    The court has fixed December 15, for prosecution to open it case
     
    Comments