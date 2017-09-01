Submit Post Advertise

Sports Everton Striker Wayne Rooney Arrested By British Police

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by Samguine, Sep 1, 2017 at 3:20 PM. Views count: 71

Tags:
  1. Samguine

    Samguine Social Member Curators

    Everton striker Wayne Rooney has been charged with drink-driving, British police said Friday.

    wayne.jpg

    The former Manchester United goalscorer was stopped by police near his home in Cheshire in the early hours of Friday.

    “The man was arrested shortly after 2.00am (0100GMT) today, Friday 1 September, after officers stopped a black VW Beetle,” said a police statement.

    Police said 31-year-old Rooney “has since been charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit.”

    Rooney had been released on bail and is due to appear at Stockport Magistrates’ Court on September 18.
     
    Samguine, Sep 1, 2017 at 3:20 PM
    #1



    Comments