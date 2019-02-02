Sports Everton suffer humiliating 3-1 defeat at home to Wolves – P.M. News

#1
Wolverhampton Wanderers cemented their place in the Premier League’s top seven with a third successive top-flight win as Everton once again conceded from a set-piece.

Ruben Neves fired the visitors ahead with a penalty after Leighton Baines had fouled Matt Doherty....



read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2RBU4w9

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top