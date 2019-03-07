In the four hours of the HBO documentary, Leaving Neverland, two men who spent their childhood in Michael Jackson’s orbit detail the sexual abuse they say they suffered at Jackson’s hands.
In addition to the on-camera admissions from Wade Robson, James Safechuck, and their …
via The Cut – https://ift.tt/2TpbfGM
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
In addition to the on-camera admissions from Wade Robson, James Safechuck, and their …
via The Cut – https://ift.tt/2TpbfGM
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[73]