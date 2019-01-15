Entertainment Everything You Need Know About BBNaija 4, Auditioning – INFORMATION NIGERIA

Auditioning for the Big Brother Nigeria season 4 would hold in the following states Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Calabar, Warri, Ibadan, Benin and Enugu. This year’s show is proudly sponsored by Bet9ja and it will be Hosted by one of your favourite celebrites, Ebuka Uchendu – Obi. The venue for the …



