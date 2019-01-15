Auditioning for the Big Brother Nigeria season 4 would hold in the following states Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Calabar, Warri, Ibadan, Benin and Enugu. This year’s show is proudly sponsored by Bet9ja and it will be Hosted by one of your favourite celebrites, Ebuka Uchendu – Obi. The venue for the …
via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2McLHFZ
-------------
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2McLHFZ
-------------
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]