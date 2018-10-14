Former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has condemned the Executive Order 06 signed by President Muhammadu Buhari. In a statement sent to NAIJ.com on Sunday, October 14...
Read more via Nigeria News today & Breaking news ▷ Read Naija news 24/7 – https://ift.tt/2Ptibg2 –
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Nigeria News today & Breaking news ▷ Read Naija news 24/7 – https://ift.tt/2Ptibg2 –
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[92]