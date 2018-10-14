Politics Ex-APC spokesman condemns President Buhari’s Executive Order 06 – Naija news 24/7

#1
Former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has condemned the Executive Order 06 signed by President Muhammadu Buhari. In a statement sent to NAIJ.com on Sunday, October 14...



Read more via Nigeria News today & Breaking news ▷ Read Naija news 24/7 – https://ift.tt/2Ptibg2

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[92]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top