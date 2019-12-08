Sports Ex-champions Leicester City chasing Liverpool as Manchester City fade – P.M. News

#1
With Manchester City fading away, Leicester City are now the real pursuers of English Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Leicester, the 2015/2016 champions showed their ambition Sunday after they closed the gap on Liverpool as Jamie Vardy.....

jamie.JPG

read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/358kygk

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[71]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top