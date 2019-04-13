Metro Ex-Court of Appeal President, Justice Mamman Nasir, is Dead – Thisdaylive

#1
A former President of the Court of Appeal and the District Head of Malumfashi in Katsina State, retired Justice Mamman Nasir, is dead.

The Information Officer, Katsina Emirate Council, Alhaji Ibrahim Bindawa, made the announcement on Saturday in Katsina. He said that the late Galadima-Kastina died in the afternoon …



Read more via Thisdaylive – http://bit.ly/2USwNvA

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[57]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top