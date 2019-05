Clara Chime, the estranged wife of former Enugu State Governor, Sullivan Chime, on Thursday, asked the FCT High Court, Apo, to grant her custody of her 10-year-old son.Clara said this in her response at the hearing of the petition filed by Sullivan, seeking the dissolution of their 11 …Read more via Instablog9ja – http://bit.ly/2XWUTTA Get More Nigeria Metro News