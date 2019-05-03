Metro Ex-Gov Chime’s wife seeks child custody, N500k child support as he files for divorce – Instablog9ja

#1
Clara Chime, the estranged wife of former Enugu State Governor, Sullivan Chime, on Thursday, asked the FCT High Court, Apo, to grant her custody of her 10-year-old son.

Clara said this in her response at the hearing of the petition filed by Sullivan, seeking the dissolution of their 11 …



Read more via Instablog9ja – http://bit.ly/2XWUTTA

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[65]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top