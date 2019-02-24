A former governor of Enugu State, Chimaraoke Nnamani, has won the Senatorial election for Enugu East in his ward.
Speaking to journalists in his Agbani residence, Nnamani, who is the senatorial candidate of the PDP for the zone, said so far, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2SmPKkD
Get More Nigeria Political News
Speaking to journalists in his Agbani residence, Nnamani, who is the senatorial candidate of the PDP for the zone, said so far, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2SmPKkD
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[85]