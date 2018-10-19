Politics Ex-Head Of State, Yakubu Gowon Celebrates His 84th Birthday Today (Throwback Photos) – Nairaland

#1
Today is the 84th birthday of ex head of state, Yakubu Gowon.

General Yakubu "Jack" Dan-Yumma Gowon (born 19 October 1934) is the former head of state (Head of the Federal Military Government) of Nigeria from 1966 to 1975....



Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2NMAhbn

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[69]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top