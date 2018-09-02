A former Lagos State governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr Michael Olawale-Cole, has left the party for the All Progressives Congress.
According to the News Agency of Nigeria, Olawale-Cole’s decision was informed by what he described as the impressive performance of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor …
Read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2LPd6vM
Get More Nigeria Political News
According to the News Agency of Nigeria, Olawale-Cole’s decision was informed by what he described as the impressive performance of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor …
Read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2LPd6vM
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]