Former Manchester United and Mexican striker, Javier Hernandez is now the highest-paid player in Major League Soccer after agreeing a three-year deal worth £103,000 a week to join LA Galaxy from Sevilla.
According to Mail Online Sport, the deal is worth £8million – £3m more than Galaxy paid Villarreal for Giovani …
read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/38n95dM
Get More Nigeria Sports News
According to Mail Online Sport, the deal is worth £8million – £3m more than Galaxy paid Villarreal for Giovani …
read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/38n95dM
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]