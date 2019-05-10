Sports Ex-Manchester City & Barcelona Midfielder, Yaya Toure Has Retired – Nairaland

Former Manchester City, Barcelona and Ivory Coast midfielder Yaya Toure has retired from playing and will move into coaching, his agent has said.

The 35-year-old has not played since having his contract at Greek side Olympiakos terminated in December 2018. ...



