Ex-militants give FG, EFCC 30-day ultimatum to vacate Tompolo’s property | The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigeria and World News
Ex-militants, yesterday, issued a 30-day ultimatum to the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) and the Federal Government to vacate property belonging to Government Ekpemupolo, otherwise known as Tompolo’s or face renewed hostilities in the Niger Delta.
