Former Minister of Women Affairs, Jummai Alhassan, popularly known as Mama Taraba, has decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, from United Democratic party (UDP).
Alhassan, who contested the governorship election on the platform of UDP during the 2019 general elections in Taraba State, made the decision during a stakeholders meeting of UDP in Jalingo, Daily Trust reports.
READ MORE
Alhassan, who contested the governorship election on the platform of UDP during the 2019 general elections in Taraba State, made the decision during a stakeholders meeting of UDP in Jalingo, Daily Trust reports.
READ MORE