Politics Ex-minister Saka Sa’adu Dies at 79

Discussion in 'Political News' started by kemi, Jan 23, 2017 at 11:56 AM. Views count: 161

  1. kemi

    kemi Social Member Curators

    A former Minister of State for Education, Alhaji Saka Sa’adu, is dead. He died at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, Kwara State, on Monday at the age of 79.

    The son of the late ex-Minister, Alhaji Abdulkadir Sa’adu, confirmed the death of his father during an interview with our correspondent in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital. He stated that the ex-minister died of natural cause.

    He said, “My father died this morning. He died of natural cause. It was his time, he was aged 79. He is from Okekere, Ilorin.

    “He will be buried today at 4pm at the back of Kwara State Government House, Ilorin, Kwara State.”
     
    kemi, Jan 23, 2017 at 11:56 AM
