The Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja has sentenced a Lagos prince, Adewale Oyekan, and one Lateef Balogun to death. The 50-year-old prince and his 27-year-old accomplice who is a former domestic staff were sentenced on Monday for killing one Sikirat Ekun, a 62-year-old businesswoman and a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)...
