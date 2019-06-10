Strong indications have emerged that some ex-political office holders in Ogun State allegedly carted away valuables, such as vehicles, furniture and office items before vacating their offices.
THISDAY gathered that official vehicles that were meant for some officials of the new administration to inherit were said …
Read more via Thisdaylive – http://bit.ly/2K5k6bF
Get More Nigeria Political News
THISDAY gathered that official vehicles that were meant for some officials of the new administration to inherit were said …
Read more via Thisdaylive – http://bit.ly/2K5k6bF
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[70]