Thousands of protesters have gathered on the streets of Algeria’s capital after former Prime Minister Abdelmadjid Tebboune was declared the winner of Algeria’s presidential election.Tebboune – who also served as housing minister under Abdelaziz Bouteflika – the former president forced to step down in …Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2PjwtSG Get more World News