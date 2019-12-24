Politics Ex-President Jonathan Reacts To Gunmen Attack His Home In Bayelsa – Information Nigeria

#1
Former President Goodluck Jonathan Former Nigerian president, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has condemned the attack on his Otueke, Bayelsa country home by unknown gunmen in the early hours of Tuesday.

The former president was said not to be at the Bayelsa home when the gunmen struck. ...

jonathan.JPG

Read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/35TNGIz

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[50]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top