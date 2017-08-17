Nigeria's former President Olusegun Obasanjo has ripped into the national assembly again. On Thursday in Ibadan at the public presentation of a book entitled, “I am Kagara: I Weave the Sands of Sahara,” written by Mark Nwagwu, a retired professor of molecular biology, Obasanjo said the national assembly should reduce the cost they spend on payment of overheads and salaries. “Ninety per cent of our revenue goes to pay overhead, allowances, salaries and not much is left for capital development. “We are not going to develop this way and we will only have ourselves to blame. “It is even worse with the National Assembly, they are one of the highest paid legislatures in the world. “We have 75 per cent of our population living in abject poverty, yet these people have refused to cut down their earnings. “We must speak out to get corrected when we err, the behaviour and character of the National Assembly is one that should be condemned,” he said. Obasanjo is a known critic of the National Assembly. Earlier in the year, he wrote a scathing letter to the lawmakers condemning their "corrupt" practices.