Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Friday said he has not fled Nigeria, contrary to a social media report that he had travelled out of the county ahead of the presidential election scheduled for Saturday.
Obasanjo spoke with newsmen at his Presidential Library, Abeokuta, describing the Social media post as …
Read more via TODAY.NG – http://bit.ly/2GPn9T3
Get More Nigeria Political News
Obasanjo spoke with newsmen at his Presidential Library, Abeokuta, describing the Social media post as …
Read more via TODAY.NG – http://bit.ly/2GPn9T3
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[70]