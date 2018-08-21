It was a huge disappointment for supporters of Governor Udom Emmanuel, yesterday, when Senator Etang Umoyo, who was touted to return to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, failed to show up at the PDP Eket Senatorial District rally for the endorsement of the governor for a second term.No explanation was offered by the organizers of the event for the ex-Senator’s absence but a family source claimed the ex-Senator was hospitalized on Sunday.