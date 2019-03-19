Metro Ex-student Raped UNILAG Undergraduate, Stole Her Underwear, Witness Alleges In Court – Leadership Newspaper

#1
A prosecution witness, Insp Nkem Ejelonu, on Tuesday told the Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court in Ikeja how John Otema, a former student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), allegedly raped a female undergraduate of the institution and stole her underwear.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) …



Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2HBp92v

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[77]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top