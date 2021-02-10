Chinedu Iroka
JUST IN: Ex-Super Eagles, Yisa Shofoluwe, is dead - New Telegraph
A former Super Eagles defender, Yisa Shofoluwe, is dead. Popularly known as Dean of Defence, Shofoluwe died in the hospital on Tuesday night as funds were being raised for his treatment. He was said to have died from complications related to coronavirus. Shofoluwe held away in the right back…
