Politics Ex-US ambassador: Nigeria’s presidential election has been bad news for democracy – TheCable

#1
John Campbell, former US ambassador to Nigeria, says the 2019 presidential election in the country has been bad news for democracy.

Campbell, who also served as US Department of State foreign service officer from 1975 to 2007, said the election was “marred by historically low turnout and credible allegations of rigging”. …



Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2WdMUkn

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[44]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top