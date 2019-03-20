Politics Ex-US Ambassador: Nigeria’s Presidential Poll Bad News for Democracy – Thisdaylive

#1
Former US Ambassador to Nigeria, John Campbell, has said the 2019 presidential election in the country has been bad news for democracy.

Campbell, who also served as US Department of State Foreign Service Officer from 1975 to 2007, said the election was “marred by historically low turnout and credible …



Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2Wf014P

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[14]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top