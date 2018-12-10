Former Vice President Namadi Sambo, Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai and another former governor of the state, Ahmed Makarfi have paid tributes to late Senator Ahmed Aruwa. Senator Aruwa, who represented Kaduna Central Constituency in 1999 and 2003, died in the early hours of Sunday at a private hospital in Kaduna.....
Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2SxE2Ei
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2SxE2Ei
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[88]