  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Politics Ex-VP Namadi, El-Rufai, Makarfi Attend Sen Aruwa’s Funeral Prayer – Olisa.tv

#1
Former Vice President Namadi Sambo, Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai and another former governor of the state, Ahmed Makarfi have paid tributes to late Senator Ahmed Aruwa. Senator Aruwa, who represented Kaduna Central Constituency in 1999 and 2003, died in the early hours of Sunday at a private hospital in Kaduna.....



Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2SxE2Ei

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[88]
Sponsored Posts

Sponsored Posts

New Member
#2
#2
PROMO !!! PROMO !!! PROMO

BUY-DANGOT£3xC£M£NT AND RICE

DIRECTLY FROM THE FACTORY FOR #1300 AND 10,000 NAIRA PER BAG.TRANSPORTATION COST IS #300 TO DELIVER PER BAG.

THIS IS ONLY FOR CUSTOMERS THAT ARE GETTING FROM 100BAGS,TRAILER LOADS OF 600BAGS,900BAGS AND 1400BAGS ABOVE.

CONTACT THE SALES MANAGER MR SHEHU ABUBAKAR ON (08133549055) FOR BOOKING AND DELIVERY.
 

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top