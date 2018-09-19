Politics Exam Malpractice: Police Release ‘evidence’ against Senator Adeleke – YabaLeftOnline

#1
The Nigeria police force has filed charges against a governorship aspirant in the upcoming Osun State election, Senator Ademola Adeleke, at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The charges against the Senator include examination malpractice, aiding and abetting, impersonation, and criminal conspiracy...



Read more via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2QJ6HWE

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[3]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top