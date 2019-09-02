Fans of Manchester City in Nigeria had the time of their lives on Saturday after the Premier League champions paraded its haul of trophies in Lagos.
The event took place at the Radisson Blu Anchorage hotel, Victoria Island. Among the trophies displayed include...
read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2jTiMNC
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The event took place at the Radisson Blu Anchorage hotel, Victoria Island. Among the trophies displayed include...
read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2jTiMNC
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[77]