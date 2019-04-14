Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), may not have bargained for the kind of bitter fight he is enmeshed in, following his support for Jibrilla Bindow, Governor of Adamawa State, in the recently concluded elections.
The SGF, SaharaReporters gathered, is currently battling a intrigues …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – http://bit.ly/2IkGc94
Get More Nigeria Political News
The SGF, SaharaReporters gathered, is currently battling a intrigues …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – http://bit.ly/2IkGc94
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[97]