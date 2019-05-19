Politics EXCLUSIVE: Buhari administration hires American lobbying firm one month after Atiku’s engagement – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has acquired the services of an image-laundering and lobbying firm with offices in the United Kingdom and the United States to undertake ‘outreach and relationship building with various stakeholders’ PREMIUM TIMES can exclusively report. The hiring comes about a month after …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/30rSUJ4
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[94]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top